Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.