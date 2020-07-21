Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.95. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

