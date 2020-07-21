Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $261.29. The stock has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

