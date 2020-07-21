Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 595 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

