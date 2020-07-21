Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 87,023 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NYSE RTX opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.89. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

