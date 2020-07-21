Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter worth about $315,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 31.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 26.82 and a quick ratio of 26.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

