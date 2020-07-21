Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 34.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,963,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $623,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2,035.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,194,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $261,450,000 after buying an additional 21,155,189 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 64.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 8,275,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,490,000 after buying an additional 3,236,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,634,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,598,000 after buying an additional 103,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.72. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1779 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

AMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

