Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 59 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $332.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

