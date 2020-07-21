Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,070 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 178.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $182.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

