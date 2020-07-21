Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 597.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Argus cut their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of TFC opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

