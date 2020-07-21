Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,037 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.65.

Shares of BX stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

