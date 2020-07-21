Roku’s (ROKU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $171.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROKU. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.48.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock opened at $150.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.98 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average is $117.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. Roku’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $109,327.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,483.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,689 shares of company stock valued at $38,283,274. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Roku by 37.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.