Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 372.42.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

