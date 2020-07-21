Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 67,392 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $123,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $80,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average is $118.83. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

