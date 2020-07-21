Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 608,252 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,676,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608,252 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of AT&T worth $292,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

