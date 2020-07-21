Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 254,870 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,870 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Procter & Gamble worth $463,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,104,338 shares of company stock worth $840,787,590. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $311.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

