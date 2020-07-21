Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 24,937 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,937 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $79,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $16,929,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.79.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

