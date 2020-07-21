Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 17,365 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,365 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $48,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

