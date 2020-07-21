Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,028,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,481 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Cisco Systems worth $281,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

