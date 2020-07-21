Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after buying an additional 81,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,964,000 after buying an additional 415,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $177.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.24. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.