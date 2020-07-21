Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 190,980 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 190,980 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $57,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average is $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

