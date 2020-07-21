Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 441,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,306,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,574,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,595 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

