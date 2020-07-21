Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $50,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

