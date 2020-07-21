Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,982 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $60,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $1,755,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 153.6% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 134.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $290.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.45. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $295.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

