Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Nasdaq worth $54,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,526,000 after purchasing an additional 615,377 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,373,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $297,992.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,038 shares of company stock worth $1,528,896. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

Nasdaq stock opened at $131.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

