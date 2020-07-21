Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $62.92 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 300.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,745 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $62,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.36.

BLK opened at $579.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $550.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $592.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

