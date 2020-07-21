Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $59.18 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351,939 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $59,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 421.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5,946.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 57.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

