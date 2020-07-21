Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $56.81 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 498,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,163 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Travelers Companies worth $56,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $387,424,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $322,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 48.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,017,000 after buying an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,525,000 after buying an additional 707,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $5,523,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $153.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.94.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

