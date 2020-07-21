Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $54.02 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479,715 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Metlife worth $54,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Metlife by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 121.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,293,000 after buying an additional 7,981,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,123,000 after buying an additional 209,218 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,439,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $478,086,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.34. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

