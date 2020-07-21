Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $51.89 Million Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,061 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.50% of Everest Re Group worth $51,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,239 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,862,000 after purchasing an additional 271,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after purchasing an additional 432,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after purchasing an additional 340,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $219.85 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.73.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

