Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $49.25 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,175 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $49,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $819,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,592,000 after buying an additional 2,896,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Eaton by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,496,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,657,000 after buying an additional 1,407,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,087,478 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.24.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

