Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $49.16 Million Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,143,066 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.36% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $49,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE HIG opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.