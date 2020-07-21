Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $49.03 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of McKesson worth $49,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day moving average is $145.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.