Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,625 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Lam Research worth $58,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 96.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after purchasing an additional 199,127 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $5,068,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.93.

LRCX stock opened at $353.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $355.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,754 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

