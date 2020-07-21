Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3,487.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 524,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,645 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $63,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

UTHR stock opened at $115.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $1,179,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,210 shares of company stock valued at $28,840,232. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

