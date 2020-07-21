Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $67,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $274.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.64. The stock has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.46.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

