Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Kimberly Clark worth $81,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

KMB stock opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

