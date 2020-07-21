Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 896,974 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,971,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 896,974 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $373,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,973 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

