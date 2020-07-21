Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 7,245 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $86,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $77,798,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

