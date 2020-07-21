Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 196,605 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 196,605 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $225,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,342 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.21.

