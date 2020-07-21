Rio Tinto’s (RIO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,400 ($54.15) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.15) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($51.69) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,140 ($63.25) to GBX 5,440 ($66.95) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,700 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($47.99) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,525.33 ($55.69).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,959.50 ($61.03) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,566.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,110.45. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 44.87 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($53.80), for a total transaction of £582,525.28 ($716,865.96).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

