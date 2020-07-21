Rio Tinto’s (RIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,140 ($63.25) to GBX 5,440 ($66.95) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($50.46) to GBX 4,240 ($52.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($54.15) target price (up previously from GBX 4,100 ($50.46)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,525.33 ($55.69).

RIO opened at GBX 4,959.50 ($61.03) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,566.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 44.87 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($53.80), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($716,865.96).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

