Richardson Electronics (RELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $56.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.54. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

