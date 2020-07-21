Richardson Electronics (RELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $56.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.54. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.
About Richardson Electronics
