Reviewing Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & Silvercrest Asset Management Group (OTCMKTS:SAMG)

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Glassbridge Enterprises and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glassbridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.17%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

Glassbridge Enterprises has a beta of 5.02, indicating that its stock price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glassbridge Enterprises and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glassbridge Enterprises $100,000.00 13.51 $20.20 million N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group $102.15 million 1.70 $8.65 million $1.17 10.32

Glassbridge Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Profitability

This table compares Glassbridge Enterprises and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glassbridge Enterprises N/A -4.07% -1.11% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 11.55% 15.87% 7.94%

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Glassbridge Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. Its storage solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution. The company also offers investment advisory services. It serves businesses and individual consumers through distributors, wholesalers, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

