Reviewing Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Front Yard Residential (OTCMKTS:RESI)

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Front Yard Residential and Gazit Globe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Front Yard Residential presently has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 39.05%. Given Front Yard Residential’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Profitability

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential -27.34% -16.10% -2.77% Gazit Globe N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Gazit Globe shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential $207.01 million 2.41 -$105.39 million $0.17 50.06 Gazit Globe $789.80 million 1.08 -$70.36 million N/A N/A

Gazit Globe has higher revenue and earnings than Front Yard Residential.

Volatility and Risk

Front Yard Residential has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Front Yard Residential on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

