Reviewing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) & Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

33.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and Syndax Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 2 7 0 2.78

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 404.29%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $21.38, suggesting a potential upside of 54.22%. Given Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals $500,000.00 236.64 -$26.29 million ($2.35) -2.81 Syndax Pharmaceuticals $1.52 million 329.18 -$56.05 million ($1.84) -7.53

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals N/A -65.96% -58.36% Syndax Pharmaceuticals -4,013.65% -132.06% -73.26%

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing CAT-5571 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a pre-clinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD; and collaboration with the University of Texas Southwestern to study the potential benefits of edasalonexent treatment. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1. It also develops entinostat with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma or microsatellite stable colorectal carcinoma; with Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer, and HR+ and HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and with Bavencio (avelumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. In addition, the company develops SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 that is in Phase I dose escalation trial in patients with chronic graft versus host disease; and as a monotherapy and in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab), which is in Phase I/Ib dose trials for the treatment of solid tumors. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; Merck KGaA and Pfizer; and AstraZeneca plc. It also has collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; clinical trial agreement with Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.