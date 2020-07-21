ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $492,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,703,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $396,975.00.

RMD opened at $203.01 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ResMed by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,064,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

