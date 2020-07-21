Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Orezone Gold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Orezone Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$1.03. The company has a market cap of $208.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Patrick Downey acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,661,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,029,975. Also, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$41,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,812,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,198,598.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,200.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

