Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Horizon North Logistics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$115.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.55 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNL. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon North Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.04.

HNL stock opened at C$3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75. Horizon North Logistics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.04 million and a PE ratio of -5.30.

In other Horizon North Logistics news, Director Kevin Drew Nabholz purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,400. Also, Director Roderick William Graham purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,100. In the last three months, insiders purchased 292,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,935.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

