Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $19.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $23.77 EPS.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.36.

Shares of GS opened at $211.71 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

